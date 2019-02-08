Home

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
GARY G. MANGAN Obituary
MANGAN GARY G.

MANGAN GARY G.

Age 66, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, of Baldwin Boro, formerly of Castle Shannon. Beloved father of Caley (the late Jacqueline) Mangan, Mandy Mangan, Kari Mangan and the late Kayla Mangan; step-father of Donnie Yoho, Tracy Yoho and Kristi Mincin; grandfather of DaLaynna and Karrigan Mangan; son of the late Edward "Skinner" and Laverne Mangan; brother of Edward (Bonnie) Mangan and Patricia (Brian) Mogan. Also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. Gary was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving in the Vietnam War and founder and proud supporter of the Kayla's Run for SIDS in the Baldwin area. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to , Attn: Donor Services, One Oxford Centre, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
