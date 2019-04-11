|
|
FINK GARY J.
Suddenly, on April 10, 2019, age 60, of Allison Park. Son of the late Lorraine and Edward Fink; father of Gary and Joseph Fink; grandfather of Trinity and Brymle; brother of Joyce (Richard) Smith, Lynn (George) Kozakovsky, Larry (Lori) Fink and the late Edward Fink; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No visitation. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 10 a.m. at HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 123 North Ave., Millvale. Gary was an army veteran.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019