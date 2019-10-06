Home

GARY J. YORK

GARY J. YORK Obituary
YORK GARY J.

Age 68, of Kennedy Township, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Loretta "Lorrie" York; father of Summer and Josh (Taylor) York; brother of Jim York, Kathy Schorr, Miriam (Carmen) Calabrese, and Joyce (Wayne) Kinley; also preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mabel York; and brother, Tom York. Gary was a Highmark retiree where he worked for 33 years. He played on the Blue Cross men's softball team and was a member of the Highmark men's golf league. Gary was a Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. Private arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
