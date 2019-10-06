|
|
YORK GARY J.
Age 68, of Kennedy Township, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Loretta "Lorrie" York; father of Summer and Josh (Taylor) York; brother of Jim York, Kathy Schorr, Miriam (Carmen) Calabrese, and Joyce (Wayne) Kinley; also preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mabel York; and brother, Tom York. Gary was a Highmark retiree where he worked for 33 years. He played on the Blue Cross men's softball team and was a member of the Highmark men's golf league. Gary was a Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. Private arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019