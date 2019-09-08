Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY KUHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY JAMES KUHL


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARY JAMES KUHL Obituary
KUHL GARY JAMES

Of Hampton Township, a real gentle-man passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, after fighting two formidable diseases. Born March 19, 1945, on the North Side, Gary was raised by a single mom (Catherine D. Blanck) whom he regarded as a woman determined to make life work. Gary attended Perry High School, served as a Quartermaster in the Navy 1965-67 receiving a Vietnam service medal. He returned home to attend University of Pittsburgh, completing his doctorate courses in Information Science. Gary worked in IT at the Pittsburgh Branch, Federal Reserve Bank, and Bayer Corporation before retiring at age 55 to enjoy life's many gifts. Gary devoted himself to his wife, Donna Danscak Kuhl, whom he married in 1973. He is also survived by his sister/brother-in-law Anita Danscak (Donald) McLaughlin, his niece Amy (Michael) Porter, Justin and Adam, and the late Corey (wife Emily survives) McLaughlin, Andrew and Anna. Gary enjoyed many stayover moments with two very special kids (Corey and Amy), his cigars with his friends, bringing alive his wife's creative projects including boxwood gardens and a Japanese tea house.  He savored the guys beach trips, McLaughlin/Morgan family gatherings, and many adventures with the Terrick family, especially the sit-downs with Dawn Terrick. Special thanks to George Wintner for the countless times he stepped in to pick up Gary's spirit to make him sing and dance. Also special recognition to the hospice workers at AHN for their caring ways.  In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, please, in your own way, create a small kindness for someone in honor of Gary. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall  on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until funeral service time of 10:00 a.m. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now