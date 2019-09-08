|
KUHL GARY JAMES
Of Hampton Township, a real gentle-man passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, after fighting two formidable diseases. Born March 19, 1945, on the North Side, Gary was raised by a single mom (Catherine D. Blanck) whom he regarded as a woman determined to make life work. Gary attended Perry High School, served as a Quartermaster in the Navy 1965-67 receiving a Vietnam service medal. He returned home to attend University of Pittsburgh, completing his doctorate courses in Information Science. Gary worked in IT at the Pittsburgh Branch, Federal Reserve Bank, and Bayer Corporation before retiring at age 55 to enjoy life's many gifts. Gary devoted himself to his wife, Donna Danscak Kuhl, whom he married in 1973. He is also survived by his sister/brother-in-law Anita Danscak (Donald) McLaughlin, his niece Amy (Michael) Porter, Justin and Adam, and the late Corey (wife Emily survives) McLaughlin, Andrew and Anna. Gary enjoyed many stayover moments with two very special kids (Corey and Amy), his cigars with his friends, bringing alive his wife's creative projects including boxwood gardens and a Japanese tea house. He savored the guys beach trips, McLaughlin/Morgan family gatherings, and many adventures with the Terrick family, especially the sit-downs with Dawn Terrick. Special thanks to George Wintner for the countless times he stepped in to pick up Gary's spirit to make him sing and dance. Also special recognition to the hospice workers at AHN for their caring ways. In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, please, in your own way, create a small kindness for someone in honor of Gary. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until funeral service time of 10:00 a.m. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019