Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Age 55, of Castle Shannon, passed peacefully on October 23, 2019. Beloved son of Dolores and the late Cecil Jay; cherished brother of Michelle Miglioretti (John) and Dave (Tammey); loving uncle to Nicole, Mara (Tom), Ryan, Ashley, Frank and Cecilia; treasured friend of many. Visitation Sat. from 2:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Animal Rescue at humaneanimalrescue.org are suggested. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
