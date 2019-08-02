Home

Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Masonic Centennial Lodge
600 Washington Avenue
Carnegie, PA
GARY LEE HOWELL Sr.


1942 - 2019
HOWELL, SR. GARY LEE

March 22, 1942 - July 31, 2019; of Scott Township, Pennsylvania, passed away in his home on July 31, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, at the Covenant Community Church, 1630 Green Tree Rd., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15220. The Reverends Aleda Arnold Menchik, Emily Cooper and George Gittins will be officiating. Private interment. Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4 at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Avenue, Carnegie, where Masonic Service will be held Sunday 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Gary was born March 22, 1942 in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania to Philip and Phyllis (Lord) Howell.  Gary is survived by his three children, Leann Howell of Scott Township, Gary Howell, Jr. and his wife, Cynthia (Weir) of Scott Township, and Deborah Howell-Rainey and her husband, Jeff Rainey, of Rimersburg, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren; his brother, Alvin Howell; and sister, Marilyn Garner; his companion, Elizabeth Jimick; and several nieces and nephews.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and Philip, and his former wife, Carol. www.henneybradwellnirella.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
