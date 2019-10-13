Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
GARY LEE WORGAN Obituary
WORGAN GARY LEE

On Thursday, October 10, 2019, age 75, of West View. Beloved husband for 43 years of Eleanor M. (Young) Worgan; loving father of Gary Michael (Lillian "Dorothy") Worgan; grandfather of Kaitlyn and Allison; brother of Carol and the late Ken, Doris, Carol and Shirley. Friends received at the SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 388 Center Avenue, West View on Monday 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Gary Lee was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and a hard working man. Family is asking for donations to be made to assist the family with the funeral expenses. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
