Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish
115 Berry St
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY HAUSHALTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY M. HAUSHALTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GARY M. HAUSHALTER Obituary
HAUSHALTER GARY M.

Age 53, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Son of the late Vincent and Agnes (Bachner) Haushalter; brother of Vince (Cheryl), Don (Theresa), and Tom (Michele) Haushalter; also survived by nieces, nephews, and great-nephews. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish, 115 Berry St., Pgh., PA 15205 on Saturday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwinds, Inc., 2101 Greentree Rd., Ste. A-201, Pgh., PA 15220.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.