HAUSHALTER GARY M.
Age 53, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Son of the late Vincent and Agnes (Bachner) Haushalter; brother of Vince (Cheryl), Don (Theresa), and Tom (Michele) Haushalter; also survived by nieces, nephews, and great-nephews. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish, 115 Berry St., Pgh., PA 15205 on Saturday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwinds, Inc., 2101 Greentree Rd., Ste. A-201, Pgh., PA 15220.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019