WINTERHALTER GARY M.

Age 71, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Gary was the beloved husband of Carol Winterhalter for 50 years; father of Megan Lizewski (Bob), Jonathan Winterhalter, and Christian Winterhalter; and loving grandfather of Emma, Abby, and Beaux Lizewski. Growing up in Shaler, he joined his parents in designing kitchens, before moving to a career in marketing. Gary devoted his retirement to advocating on behalf of universal acceptance by co-founding the Cranberry Area Diversity Network. Through his efforts, as the community's heart of diversity, he worked passionately and with great conviction to unite the residents of Cranberry Township and surrounding areas, no matter culture, race, religion, age, gender, or disability. Resulting from his desire to promote appreciation of difference, and his commitment to spreading understanding and acceptance, he joined others to lift barriers that might separate us from each other. Gary will be sadly missed by his loving family and the community he so willingly served. For those wishing to honor Gary, please consider a donation to the Verland Foundation, Sewickley, PA. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Cranberry Municipal Center on June 15 at 1:00 p.m.