ANTONUCCI GARY P. (YORIO)
Age 69, of Penn Hills, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Husband of the late Judith Yorio; companion of Lori Chrimes; father of Gary M. (Daneen) Antonucci and Christopher M. (Sophia) Antonucci; grandfather of Olivia, Michael, Anastasia, Nicolette, John, Kassidy, Emma and J.J.; brother of John (Lorraine) and the late Frank (the late Jean) Antonucci, Mary Lou (the late Louis) Siriano, Pauline (the late Robert) Moslen, John Yorio and Joseph Yorio; son of the late John and Mary Ellen Nolan and John and Claire Yorio; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, with a Blessing Service to follow at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Society of Pittsburgh, 4371 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019