WEBER GARY P.
Suddenly on November 29, 2019, age 55 of Elizabeth formerly of Whitaker and West Homestead. Beloved husband of Lynne (Beavers). Cherished father of Jared P. and Sean J. Weber. Loving son of Connie (Mihalic) Weber and the late Paul "Wuzzy" Weber. Brother of Lisa (Dirk) Anderson. Nephew of David "DW" Weber. Son-in-law of Harry and Barb Beavers and brother-in-law to Craig Beavers. Gary had a love for life. He was an avid golfer and bowler but most of all loved to spend time with his family especially watching his sons play hockey. Family and friends received on Wednesday from 6 – 8 p.m. and Thursday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Rita's Church in Munhall with Fr. Nick Mastrangelo officiating. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019