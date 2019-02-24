PARINELLA GARY

Age 63 of Aurora, IL, formerly of Pittsburgh PA, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Cathy "Coco" Gargas; loving son of Joseph and the late Marian Parinella; brother of Kathy (Jim) Campbell, Chris (Tammy) Parinella and Susan (Don) Mueser; treasured uncle of Jessica and Alexis Parinella and Shannon and Joey Mueser. Gary was well respected throughout his career in project management/systems design. He loved being with family and friends, was a dedicated Chicago sports fan, music enthusiast and cherished his Mustang. He was well known for his great sense of humor and his love for food. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10-1, with chapel service at 1:00 at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Reception to follow. Family and friends welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.