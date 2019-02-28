KRAEUTER GARY PHILIP

Age 79 of West Mifflin, peacefully went home to the Lord on Monday February 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Philip Henry and Betty Ruth Gustafson; devoted husband of Patricia Walsh Kraeuter; loving father of Kirk Dale Kraeuter of Jackson Michigan, Jodi Sue (Kraeuter )Klebick of Pittsburgh and Matthew James (Iris E. Deberson) of South Fayette; cherished grandfather of Olivia, Nicholas, Jonathan, Joshua of Jackson, MI and Elise and Keegan of South Fayette; brother of Linda L. (Andrew) Bucko, Karen S. Kraeuter and Janis K. (William) Swope. Gary was a veteran of the Air Force. He was an Electrical Engineer at Westinghouse for over 40 years. He was previously an Assistant Troop Leader for the Boy Scouts of America and liked fishing, camping and the outdoors. He also enjoyed woodcarving and was a member of the Mon-Yough Carvers and was a member of Homestead Park United Methodist Church.Friends received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3511 Main St. Munhall 412-461-6394 where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. Donations in memory of Gary can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Western Pennsylvania (PFWPA.org) or Homestead Park United Methodist Church (hpumc.com)