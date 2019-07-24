Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
On Monday, July 22, 2019 of Penn Hills and Largo, FL. Beloved husband of 38 years to Debbie (Kiesel) Ryan; loving father of Brandy Sisco of Penn Hills; dear Pap of Jordan, Kolton, Keegan, Camden and Chloe; step-grandfather of Thomas and Tyler. Gary served in the US Army and had a great sense of humor. He was a fun loving man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at a later date. FUNERAL PRIVATE. Arrangements by the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
