RYAN GARY R.
On Monday, July 22, 2019 of Penn Hills and Largo, FL. Beloved husband of 38 years to Debbie (Kiesel) Ryan; loving father of Brandy Sisco of Penn Hills; dear Pap of Jordan, Kolton, Keegan, Camden and Chloe; step-grandfather of Thomas and Tyler. Gary served in the US Army and had a great sense of humor. He was a fun loving man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at a later date. FUNERAL PRIVATE. Arrangements by the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019