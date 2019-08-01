Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
GARY R. SCHMIDT


1952 - 2019
GARY R. SCHMIDT Obituary
SCHMIDT GARY R.

Age 67, McCandless Twp., passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019. Born February 10, 1952.  He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Eileen A. (Miketic) Schmidt; beloved father to Dr. Gary L. (Lisa) Schmidt and Matthew K. Schmidt; loving grandfather to Victoria, Luke and Alyssa. Gary was a graduate of Penn State University, served as chemical engineer throughout his professional career and  currently retired. He was passionate about his time serving as a football official with the Greater Pittsburgh Football Officials Association and was an avid sports fan. Arrangements are under the direction of HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. (412-364-4444).  Services were private. Online condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com. Family suggest that memorial donations in Gary's name can be made to the , www.kidney.org.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
