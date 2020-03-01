|
D'ORAZIO GARY RAYMOND
Of Forest Hills, age 70, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, following a brief illness. His final days were spent surrounded by family, reminiscing and watching classic movies. Gary was born on August 25, 1949 in Pittsburgh to the late Orlando Raymond "Ray" and Angeline Mary "Mary" (D'Alfonso) D'Orazio. Beloved brother to Josephine "Joanne" (Frank) Bednarofsky of North Huntingdon Cherished uncle to Sara Bednarofsky of North Huntingdon and Mark (Trish) Bednarofsky of Manor. Loved Great-Uncle to Joseph and Logan. Gary attended St. Maurice Grade School, starting a lifelong membership and connection to his parish family. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 90 of Forest Hills, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a 1968 graduate of Churchill High school, where he was an honor student and member of the football team. He was a 1972 graduate of Penn State where he studied industrial engineering and was a Resident assistant. After employment in Venezuela for two years, he returned the Unite States to enlist in the Army. Gary was always known to be a helper. Much of his professional life was in the service industry before retiring to become a caretaker for his parents. Friends are welcome on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek (412-823-9350). Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Maurice Church, Forest Hills, on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Gary will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020