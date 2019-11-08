Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
GARY T. COYNE

GARY T. COYNE Obituary
COYNE GARY T.

Of Overbrook, suddenly on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved brother of John E. "Jack" (Teri) and Beatrice "Bea" Coyne; dear uncle of Jeffrey Coyne; godfather of Molly O'Toole; nephew of Jerome "Jake" (Pat) Schmitt and the late Marge Thomas (Bob). Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DEBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0380 FRIDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.deborhfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
