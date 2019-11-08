|
|
COYNE GARY T.
Of Overbrook, suddenly on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved brother of John E. "Jack" (Teri) and Beatrice "Bea" Coyne; dear uncle of Jeffrey Coyne; godfather of Molly O'Toole; nephew of Jerome "Jake" (Pat) Schmitt and the late Marge Thomas (Bob). Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DEBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0380 FRIDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.deborhfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019