J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
GARY T. PISO Obituary
PISO GARY T.

Gary T. Piso was a lucky man. You may not believe that, but he was. Unfortunately, his luck ran out and he passed away at his home "officially" on Christmas Eve. He is survived by a son, Gary T. (Jeweline) Piso II, and stepdaughters Pamela (Jim) Benke, and Carrie Weber. Brother of Linda R. (Ron), Marian (the late Ron) Szymkowiak, Diane (Steve Zagorski) Zion, and the late John Dennis (Helen). Son of the late John and Sara Piso. Uncle of the late Nicholas Haniotakis and John Piso. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Gary lived an uncommon life. A survivor of Polio in the 50's, serious car accidents, the Vietnam War in the 60's, and a near fatal electrocution in the 70's that left him with multiple amputations. These adversities, while devastating, never broke Gary's spirit. Gary was always independent, relearning to walk, learning to use his right hand (he was left-handed), and driving a car. He managed to do everything for himself. He never let anything bother him. He lived life on his own terms. He was one of a kind, a true South Sider. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon where funeral services will be held at 12 Noon.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
