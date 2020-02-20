|
SCHELLER GARY T.
Gary T. Scheller, age 64, of Franklin Park, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen E. (Wright) Scheller; son of Patricia A. (Hodgkiss) and the late Thomas E. Scheller; loving father of Eric (Gina) Scheller and Greg Scheller; pap pap of Hannah and Makayla; brother of Jeanmarie (Steven) Daughterty and Laura (David) Brunner. Family will welcome friends on Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford), where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Gary served as a former Chief of Franklin Park Volunteer Fire Department. He worked for Bennett Supply in Cheswick, PA for 40 years, and was a member of Teamsters Local 249. Gary was also a gear head that had a strong passion for cars and trucks, he proudly attended the Daytona 500 32 out of the last 34 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary's name to Franklin Park V.F.D. 2360 Rochester Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020