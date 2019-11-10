Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
GARY THOMAS MILLER Obituary
MILLER GARY THOMAS

Age 65, of Cecil, on November 8, 2019.  Son of the late Charles and Laura Miller; beloved husband of Valerie Miller; loving father of Molly (James) Snatchko; cherished grandfather of Sadie and Chloe Snatchko; brother of Mark (Sis) Miller and the late Charles Miller; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews and his dogs Moe and Jack.  Gary loved golf and fantasy football.  He made many friends and memories at his family restaurant The Oasis.  Family and friends received on Tuesday from 3-5 PM, immediately followed by a prayer service, at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333).  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
