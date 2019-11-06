Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
GARY W. "OAKIE" ECKHARDT

ECKHARDT GARY W. "OAKIE"

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Gary W. "Oakie" Eckhardt, age 57, of South Park, formerly of Jefferson Hills. Beloved husband of Sharon K. (Adams) Eckhardt; father of Hayley A. Eckhardt and Hunter R. Eckhardt; brother of David Eckhardt; also survived by a niece, nephew and cousins. Gary went to Thomas Jefferson High School, worked for the Port Authority at the South Hills Village Rail Center, was a volunteer fireman for Gill Hall Volunteer Fire Department, and was involved with his kids' activities. He loved NASCAR and going to the gun club. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp., (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held at 7 p.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
