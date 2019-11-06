|
|
ECKHARDT GARY W. "OAKIE"
On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Gary W. "Oakie" Eckhardt, age 57, of South Park, formerly of Jefferson Hills. Beloved husband of Sharon K. (Adams) Eckhardt; father of Hayley A. Eckhardt and Hunter R. Eckhardt; brother of David Eckhardt; also survived by a niece, nephew and cousins. Gary went to Thomas Jefferson High School, worked for the Port Authority at the South Hills Village Rail Center, was a volunteer fireman for Gill Hall Volunteer Fire Department, and was involved with his kids' activities. He loved NASCAR and going to the gun club. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp., (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held at 7 p.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019