|
|
GRESH GARY W.
Of Crescent Twp., loving husband of Debra L. (Schmidt) passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 in his residence with his family by his side after a courageous struggle against pancreatic cancer. He was 70 years old. Mr. Gresh was born in Canonsburg Hospital on May 23, 1949, the son of Richard W. Gresh and Marie L. Scott Gresh. Gary served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Spinax and the USS Sabalo as a diesel engine mechanic and scuba diver, completing two tours off the coast of Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on August 6, 1973, earning The National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Star for his service. He is a member of the United States Submarine Veterans Holland Club Requin Base recently inducted into the 50-year Holland club. Gary worked as a mechanic for The Port Authority of Allegheny County and retired after 25 years of service. He then continued to work for Matco Tools for nine years and then also worked part-time for Penske, before full retirement in 2015. Gary was an active member of The Presbyterian Church of Coraopolis where he and his wife were members of the church choir. Gary also served as a Deacon, Elder and Grounds Committee member for the church. Gary was a member and Past Master of the Doric Lodge No. 630 Masonic Lodge of Sewickley; he was also a Thirty-second Degree Mason with the Scottish Rite. He was an active participant in the Syria Shrine, where he as President and Road Captain of the Camel Wheels. Gary was best known for his "wheelie" capabilities! He began carving as a hobby and turned it into a ministry; as he and Deb lovingly carved wooden comfort crosses and donated them for cancer patients. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Debbie; his three daughters, Krista and David DuVall of Union, KY, Kelly Martin of Moon Twp., and Nicole and St. Clair Williams of Rochester. He was the beloved grandfather of his seven grandchildren; Ryan, Jacob, Joshua, Logan, Connor, Avah, and Jett. He was a brother to Henry and Marci Gresh of Glenwillard, PA, Charles and Erin Gresh of New Bern, NC; a sister-in-law Carole Gresh of Oakdale, PA; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Richard D. Gresh and an infant grandson, Nicholas Martin. Visitation Thursday, 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. Further Visitation Friday at the Presbyterian Church of Coraopolis, 1201 5th Ave., from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow with full Military Honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 and The Presbyterian Church of Coraopolis, 1201 5th Ave., Coraopolis, PA 15108. "God Bless You and Keep You Safe."
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019