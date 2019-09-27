|
HERP GARY W.
We bid a sad farewell to Gary W. Herp, age 72, who unexpectedly passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born on the North Side of Pittsburgh and resided in both Pittsburgh and Florida. He was a loving husband of Martha Herp; dear brother of Wilma (Patrick) Morrison and Deborah Herp; also survived by an adoring niece and nephews; and was son of the late William and Anne Stankovich Herp. Family will greet and receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church at 1520 Claim St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Please visit his online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019