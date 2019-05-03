LEE GARY W.

Born in Berea, Ohio on December 24, 1968, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 30th at age 50. Gary lived in Houston, Texas most of his life where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Sally, and started a family. Gary began his career in the car business in Houston and later moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He continued his career as a General Manager/partner with the Auffenberg Dealerships in Pittsburgh until his death. Gary is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sally; two daughters, Katie of Stow, Ohio, and Kari, a senior at West Virginia University; his parents, Skip and Judy Lee of Morrow, Ohio; his sister, Wendy Lee of Pittsburgh; his brothers, Todd and his wife, Katie, of Mason, Ohio, and Jeff and his wife, Cari, of Loveland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sammi King and her husband, Philip, of Buchanan, Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Gary will be remembered for his love of people and his impact on each heart he touched. Friends will be received on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (freyvogelfuneralhome.com). A private, graveside interment will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local animal shelter in Gary Lee's name.