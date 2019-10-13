|
SISMOUR GARY WILLIAM
Age 63, of Ben Avon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Born Feb. 29, 1956, son of Marilyn and the late William Sismour. Husband of Teresa M. Sismour; father of Tanya (Ron) Lantzy, Maggie Riddle, Katie, Nicole, and Gary Sismour, Jr.; grandpa of Emily, Noah, Shelby, Tyler, Jonah, Alivia, and WIlliam; brother of Linda Klein, and Mark and Blake Sismour. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Alexis Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019