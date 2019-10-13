Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexis Church
GARY WILLIAM SISMOUR


1956 - 2019
GARY WILLIAM SISMOUR Obituary
SISMOUR GARY WILLIAM

Age 63, of Ben Avon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Born Feb. 29, 1956, son of Marilyn and the late William Sismour. Husband of Teresa M. Sismour; father of Tanya (Ron) Lantzy, Maggie Riddle, Katie, Nicole, and Gary Sismour, Jr.; grandpa of Emily, Noah, Shelby, Tyler, Jonah, Alivia, and WIlliam; brother of Linda Klein, and Mark and Blake Sismour. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Alexis Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
