Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Glenshaw, PA
View Map
GAVIN J. CANNON

CANNON GAVIN J.

Gavin J. Cannon, age 23, of Glenshaw suddenly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Beloved son of Deborah and Kelly Cannon; loving brother of Jessica, Meghan, and Tyler Cannon; dear grandson of Rita and the late Patrick Bigley and the late James and Mary Regina Cannon; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Gavin will be loved, mourned, and remembered always by all who knew him. Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Monday at 10 a.m. Donations may be made in Gavin's name to Blessed Trinity Academy formerly the St. Mary's School: 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
