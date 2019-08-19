|
McCOLLUM GAVIN R.
Age 39, of Mt. Washington, on Friday, August 16, 2019. Beloved son of Dr. George and Janice (Russell) McCollum; brother of Kathleen, William and Maurita McCollum; uncle of Conor, Shane and Terrence McCollum; also survived by loving family and friends. Visitations on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Wednesday, 10 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019