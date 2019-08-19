Home

Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
GAVIN R. McCOLLUM Obituary
McCOLLUM GAVIN R.

Age 39, of Mt. Washington, on Friday, August 16, 2019.  Beloved son of Dr. George and Janice (Russell) McCollum; brother of Kathleen, William and Maurita McCollum; uncle of Conor, Shane and Terrence McCollum; also survived by loving family and friends. Visitations on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Wednesday, 10 a.m.  www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
