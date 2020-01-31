Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
GAY E. MCGINTY

GAY E. MCGINTY Obituary
Age 84, of Castle Shannon, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond D. McGinty; loving mother of David (Lisa) McGinty, Tracey (Tom) Woessner, and Eric (Carrie) McGinty; dear sister of Joan (Bill) Blackmon; cherished grandma of Katelyn, Dylan and Matthew, Sabrina and Lance, and Kyle, Madalyn and Rileigh; cherished great-grandma of Cora. Gay retired from Polens-Barnett, a food broker, after 15 years of service. She loved her numerous dogs over the years and was a lover of all animals. She enjoyed feeding the wildlife in her backyard. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS.  Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 412-531-4000, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a service will be celebrated Sat. 10:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Family suggests memorial contributions to the , alz.org or Animal Friends, thinkoutsidethecage.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
