PALMER GAY LOUISE (WARNACK)
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Gay Louise Palmer (Warnack) of Mt. Lebanon passed away at the age of 69. She was the beloved wife of 46 years to Bob Palmer; daughter of the late Henry and Jean Warnack and sister of John (Heather) Warnack, the late James Warnack, and Merri (Bill) Clark. She is survived by daughter, Kristi (Bryant) Harrison and Brian Palmer, and grandsons, Cody and Connor. She was born in Clairton, PA, later attended Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Mathematics from the University of Pittsburgh. She worked as a research librarian at the Learning Research & Development Center at the University of Pittsburgh. After raising her children, she worked in various endeavors in the education field. She cared deeply for her family, neighbors, and sometimes strangers. She did this not of duty or obligation, but because this was naturally who she was – a compassionate spirit. She was always the first to offer help and often had a kind and sincere loving remark to give. She always saw the beauty in every person she met. In her later years, Gay volunteered at The Neighborhood Academy where she found joy in interacting and working with the students and staff. A memorial ceremony will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the chapel at The Neighborhood Academy, 709 N. Aiken Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15206. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Neighborhood Academy, https://www.theneighborhoodacademy.org/support/. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 412 531-4000. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020