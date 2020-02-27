|
|
LIBERTO GAYLE A. (DAVISON)
Age 68, unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of the late John A.; loving mother of Nicole (Jacob Hince) Liberto and Toni (Anthony) Rogiero; proud GiGi of JJ and Rocky; daughter of the late Claire and Ruby Davison. Also survived by loving cousins and many friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held in the Chapel on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation at www.diabetesresearch.org. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020