LUST GAYLE T. PYKUS
Age 83, of West Sunbury, PA, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The full obituary and service information will appear in tomorrow's (Tuesday, February 4, 2020) edition of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER OF CONNOQUENESSING, INC., 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053. For online condolences and service information, please visit www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020