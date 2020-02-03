Home

Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
More Obituaries for GAYLE LUST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GAYLE T. PYKUS LUST

GAYLE T. PYKUS LUST Obituary
LUST GAYLE T. PYKUS

Age 83, of West Sunbury, PA, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The full obituary and service information will appear in tomorrow's (Tuesday, February 4, 2020) edition of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER OF CONNOQUENESSING, INC., 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053. For online condolences and service information, please visit www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020
