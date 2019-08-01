Home

McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
412-766-7000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
View Map
GEANA M. DERINGER Obituary
DERINGER GEANA M.

Age 50, of Avalon, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved Mother of Sydnie Graziano; grandmother of Nadia Rivera; daughter of Don and Nancy Deringer; sister of Donna (James) Abel, Deana (John Pinnick) Deringer, Jaime (Denny) Erdner, and the late Michael Deringer; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Friday 1 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at the MCDONALD-LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 529 California Ave. Avalon, PA 15202. 412-766-7000. Interment Private. Please view the family's online guestbook www.mcdonald-linn.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
