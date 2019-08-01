|
DERINGER GEANA M.
Age 50, of Avalon, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved Mother of Sydnie Graziano; grandmother of Nadia Rivera; daughter of Don and Nancy Deringer; sister of Donna (James) Abel, Deana (John Pinnick) Deringer, Jaime (Denny) Erdner, and the late Michael Deringer; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Friday 1 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at the MCDONALD-LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 529 California Ave. Avalon, PA 15202. 412-766-7000. Interment Private. Please view the family's online guestbook www.mcdonald-linn.com
