WILSON GELORA D.
Went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Yuolanda Murray (Rev. James), Viveca Ashley-Powell (DoMingo), and Sidney Wilson, Jr. (Charmaine); wife of the late Sidney D. Wilson, Sr.; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; church family, other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday 2-6 p.m. at WEST FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2215 Wylie Ave. Funeral Service Monday at 12 noon at Bethel AME Church, corner of Webster and Morgan St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethel AME Church Gelora D. Wilson Memorial Chairlift. Interment Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019