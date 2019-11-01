Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Funeral Home Inc.
2215 Wylie Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
(412) 471-2626
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
West Funeral Home Inc.
2215 Wylie Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
corner of Webster and Morgan St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GELORA WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GELORA D. WILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GELORA D. WILSON Obituary
WILSON GELORA D.

Went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Yuolanda Murray (Rev. James), Viveca Ashley-Powell (DoMingo), and Sidney Wilson, Jr. (Charmaine); wife of the late Sidney D. Wilson, Sr.; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; church family, other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday 2-6 p.m. at WEST FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2215 Wylie Ave. Funeral Service Monday at 12 noon at Bethel AME Church, corner of Webster and Morgan St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethel AME Church Gelora D. Wilson Memorial Chairlift. Interment Homewood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GELORA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -