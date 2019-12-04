|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gemma Drudy, Sunday, Dec 1. Gemma will be lovingly remembered by her brothers, Gary, Pat, and Mike; her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at Cityview Church 816 Tripoli St Pittsburgh PA 15210. Family and friends will be received at 4:00 service at 5:00 with food and fellowship to follow. Donations will be accepted for Cityview Church
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019