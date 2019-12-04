Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GEMMA DRUDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEMMA DRUDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEMMA DRUDY Obituary
DRUDY GEMMA

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gemma Drudy, Sunday, Dec 1. Gemma will be lovingly remembered by her brothers, Gary, Pat, and Mike; her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at Cityview Church 816 Tripoli St Pittsburgh PA 15210. Family and friends will be received at 4:00 service at 5:00 with food and fellowship to follow. Donations will be accepted for Cityview Church

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEMMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -