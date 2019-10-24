|
YOST GENE A.
Age 80, of Turtle Creek, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of JoAnn L. Yost; loving father of Kristina (late Thomas, Jr.) Grill and Natalie (Ronald) Jendrzejewski; cherished grandfather of Nickolas, Alexis, and Joseph Grill, and Jack and Kacie Jendrzejewski; also survived by his uncle, Pete (late Louise) Versino, and cousins, Joyce Versino, Jackie (John) Ruggieri, and Jan (Richard) Flaig. He was the son of the late John A. and Lucille Yost. Gene was a veteran of both the US Army and Air Force. He and his wife, JoAnn, owned and operated the Yost Cafe for 30 years. Gene enjoyed golf and truly loved spending time with his grandchildren, whom he adored. Friends will be received Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Colman Parish. Interment to follow at Restland Memorial. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019