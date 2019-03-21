HENSTOCK GENE "G-NO"

Age 72, of Brookline, formerly of Mt. Washington, on March 17, 2019. Loving husband of 50 years to Georgene (Campbell); beloved son of the late Eugene and Eve; cherished father of Marsha Keating (Richard) and the late LeeAnne; adoring grandfather of Timothy, Patrick, Kailey and Shawn Keating. Gene was a former employee of the City of Pittsburgh, he honorably served our country in the US Army and he was a retired member of the War Dogs MC, where he was affectionately called "Old Man." Visitation Thurs. from 2-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226 where a service shall be held Sat. at 11:30 a.m. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.