Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for GENE HENSTOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENE "G-NO" HENSTOCK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GENE "G-NO" HENSTOCK Obituary
HENSTOCK GENE "G-NO"

Age 72, of Brookline, formerly of Mt. Washington, on March 17, 2019. Loving husband of 50 years to Georgene (Campbell); beloved son of the late Eugene and Eve; cherished father of Marsha Keating (Richard) and the late LeeAnne; adoring grandfather of Timothy, Patrick, Kailey and Shawn Keating. Gene was a former employee of the City of Pittsburgh, he honorably served our country in the US Army and he was a retired member of the War Dogs MC, where he was affectionately called "Old Man." Visitation Thurs. from 2-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226 where a service shall be held Sat. at 11:30 a.m. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now