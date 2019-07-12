KRULUTS GENE

Age 79, of Bridgeville, died peacefully on July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Holly Fay Kruluts; loving father of Candy (Jeff Wild) Zahren, Shelley (Don) Fink, and stepfather to Tiffany Hardeman; grandfather of Adam and Josh Zahren; brother of the late Richard F. Kruluts (Mary "Midge") and Patty (Robert) Martini; son of the late Frank (Longie) and Rose Anna (Dolly) Kruluts; and was an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Gene drove a bus for Bigi Bus Lines and the Port Authority for over 30 years before retiring. He was a loyal, dedicated employee. He loved motorcycles and old cars. He could fix just about anything that was broken. He always was available to a friend to help out in whatever way they needed. A lover of animals, he enjoyed spending time watching birds, squirrels and deer in the home he and Holly shared in Ellijay, GA. In respect of his wishes, no memorial or service will be held. The family suggests donations in memory of Gene to the ( or , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh PA 15222). View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.