McQUADE GENE LOUISE

Of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 with a family member and dog by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Donald K. McQuade; daughter, Kyle McQuade Shaffer; parents, William and Louise Jenkins; and brother, William Jenkins. She is survived by her sister, Joan Fish; daughter, Kevin McQuade of Mt, Lebanon; granddaughters, Jennifer McGlincy and Sarah Shaffer; grandsons, Jason Shaffer and Garner Helmick; and four great-grandchildren, Kyle Moreira, Tyler Moreira, Pippa McGlincy and Skylar Helmick. Born October 16, 1925 in Chicago, IL, Gene moved to Mt. Lebanon with her family and attended Mt. Lebanon High School. She graduated from The University of Pittsburgh where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and received a degree in Abnormal Psychology with a minor in English. Gene served as a substitute teacher for Pittsburgh Public Schools and taught sewing on the side. Like her husband, Gene was known for her love and knowledge of dogs. A breeder and shower of Cairn Terriers for many years, Gene was active in Western Pennsylvania Kennel Club and The Cairn Terrier Club of America. Gene was also a member of the Hillcrest Garden Club. Her family will fondly recall her gorgeous silver hair, her admiration for antiques, bottled water, Wendy's hamburgers, calling during dinnertime and nagging Grandpa–a skill they are sure she'll put to good use in Heaven. A private memorial service will be held for close friends and family on Saturday, May 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery (Small Chapel), 718 Hazelwood Ave in Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in her memory to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)