JEFFERIES GENEVA

Age 94, on March 5, 2019, in Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. A lifelong resident of Duquesne and a member of Payne Chapel A.M.E. Church, serving as a Stewardess, Missionary, and Deaconess. In the community, she was a member of Phyllis Wheatley Society and the Pennsylvania Board of Elections; survivors include her daughters, Charlotte Jefferies Jones (Jackie Jones) and Cheryl Jefferies Cozart (O'Neil Cozart); four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Iola Morris; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Jefferies. Friends will be received on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. in Payne Chapel A.M.E. Church, 601 Priscilla Avenue, Duquesne, Pennsylvania, with services on Monday at 11:00 a.m. In memory of Geneva Jefferies contributions may be made payable to Payne Chapel AME Church for the John Green Scholarship Fund and mailed to Payne, 601 Priscilla Ave., Duquesne, PA 15110. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Clairton, PA.