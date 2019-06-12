Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
LOZITO GENEVA

Age 64, of Avalon, PA, and formerly of Madison Heights, MI, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Passavant Hositpal McCandless Twp., peacefully with her family by her side. She was born July 8, 1954, in Fredericksburg, VA. Daughter of the late Jean Snyder and George Vaughan. Raised by Grandma Ida Donahue, Inez and Jack Donahue (brother and sister). She is survived by husband, Anthony Lozito; two children, Paul Lozito, Sara Miller and husband Jesse Miller; sister to the late George "Rocky" Vaughan; and aunt to Heather, Debbie and G.W. Vaughan. She is survived by many cousins, family and friends. She will be greatly missed and was truly loved by anyone she met. Friends received Saturday 9 a.m. until time of Blessing Service at 11 a.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Lozito family.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
