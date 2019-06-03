Home

GENEVIEVE A. (BROOME) LEWIS

GENEVIEVE A. (BROOME) LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS GENEVIEVE A. (BROOME)

Age 100, of Clairton, on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at home. Born December 17, 1918 in Cumberland, MD, daughter of the late William and Jessie Jones Broome. Loving mother of Clenard E. (Elaine) Lewis, Jr., Emanuel Lewis, Victoria Lewis-Brown and Lamont A. Lewis all of Clairton; grandmother of thirteen, great-grandmother of twenty-three, and great great-grandmother of five. Friends will be received Monday from 2- 6 p.m. in the ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 449 Mitchell Avenue, Clairton and Tuesday from 4- 8 p.m. at First African Methodist Episcopal Church, 177 Mitchell Avenue, Clairton, with services on Wednesday starting at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc., Clairton, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
