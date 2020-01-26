|
ORESKI GENEVIEVE A.
Age 94, of North Versailles, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born January 18, 1926 in McKeesport a daughter of the late Thomas and Nellie Kolodziej and was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Oreski and children, Judith and Michael Oreski. She was a member of Mary Mother of God Parish and attended St. Robert Bellarmine Church. She is survived by her son, David Oreski of Baden. A Blessing service will be held at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, East McKeesport and interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020