Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
GENEVIEVE A. ORESKI


1926 - 2020
GENEVIEVE A. ORESKI Obituary
ORESKI GENEVIEVE A.

Age 94, of North Versailles, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020.  She was born January 18, 1926 in McKeesport a daughter of the late Thomas and Nellie Kolodziej and was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Oreski and children, Judith and Michael Oreski.  She was a member of Mary Mother of God Parish and attended St. Robert Bellarmine Church. She is survived by her son, David Oreski of Baden. A Blessing service will be held at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, East McKeesport and interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
