Home

POWERED BY

Services
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Resources
More Obituaries for GENEVIEVE SHAFFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENEVIEVE A. "JEAN" (HELFFRICH) SHAFFER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GENEVIEVE A. "JEAN" (HELFFRICH) SHAFFER Obituary
SHAFFER GENEVIEVE A. "JEAN" (HELFFRICH)

Of Bethel Park, on Monday, April 22, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J.; loving mother of Joseph (Nancy), James (Tammy), John, Jerome "Jerry" (Valerie), and Joel (Laura); sister of Marion Helffrich "Mimi"; also 12 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd. (Route 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, at Noon, in St. Joan of Arc Church, 6414 Montour St., South Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.


davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now