SHAFFER GENEVIEVE A. "JEAN" (HELFFRICH)
Of Bethel Park, on Monday, April 22, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J.; loving mother of Joseph (Nancy), James (Tammy), John, Jerome "Jerry" (Valerie), and Joel (Laura); sister of Marion Helffrich "Mimi"; also 12 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd. (Route 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, at Noon, in St. Joan of Arc Church, 6414 Montour St., South Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019