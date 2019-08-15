|
|
KENNY GENEVIEVE D. (DIXON)
Age 101, of Seven Fields, joined her husband of over 74 years, Peter G. Kenny, Jr. on August 13, 2019; She was the mother of Lorraine Meinert (Frank), Nancy Hartwig (the late Charles), and George (Robin); Proud grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of 12, and great-great-grandmother of five; sister of Mary Margaret Kay, the late John, Dan, Vin, and Tom Dixon, and the late Mildred Hauck; sister-in-law of the late James Kenny and the late Anna Zamuda. Genevieve was born February 11, 1918, on the North Side. She raised her family in the North Hills before moving to Florida in 1973. She and Peter returned to the Cranberry area in 2000. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp. 16066, on Saturday 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019