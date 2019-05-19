Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Resources
More Obituaries for GENEVIEVE VAGLIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENEVIEVE D. (DATA) VAGLIA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GENEVIEVE D. (DATA) VAGLIA Obituary
VAGLIA GENEVIEVE D. (DATA)

Age 86, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 of Brentwood. Beloved wife of James W. Vaglia; loving mother of James J. Vaglia and the late Sharon Benedetti; cherished grandmother of Brian Benedetti; sister of Joann Eisner and Phyllis Kane. Keeping Genevieve's wishes, all services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now