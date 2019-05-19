|
VAGLIA GENEVIEVE D. (DATA)
Age 86, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 of Brentwood. Beloved wife of James W. Vaglia; loving mother of James J. Vaglia and the late Sharon Benedetti; cherished grandmother of Brian Benedetti; sister of Joann Eisner and Phyllis Kane. Keeping Genevieve's wishes, all services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019