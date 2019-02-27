DAVIS GENEVIEVE (VANCE)

Quietly on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Genevieve Vance Davis of North Braddock and Emlenton passed into life eternal. She was born in North Braddock on Monday, New Year's Eve, December 31, 1934. She is survived by her children, Matthew Allan (Judy Ann) Davis, Sr., of Cowansville, Barbara (Paul) Osborne of Providence Rhode Island, Norm Davis of North Braddock, Joan (late Ray) Aiello of Forest Hills, Charles (Myra) David of West Mifflin, and Richard (Kashina) Davis of North Huntingdon; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John of North Huntingdon, Louise (late Morris) Fertell of Anancock,Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Agnes Hovanec Vance; and her late husband, Charles "Harley Charley" Davis. He died on May 25, 2015, her son, John (1960); a grandson, Matt Davis (2009); a granddaughter, Christine Davis (2018); and her siblings, John, George and Christine Vance. Calling hours with the family will be on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., in the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361) 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, Emlenton on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Big Bend Cemetery, Emlenton. Everyone please meet at the church.