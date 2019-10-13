Home

GENEVIEVE H. (VAVRO) KING

GENEVIEVE H. (VAVRO) KING Obituary
KING GENEVIEVE H. (VAVRO)

Age 88, of Plum, formerly of Hazelwood, on Saturday, October 5, 2019.  Beloved mother of Michael King, David (Nancy) King, and the late Robert Paul King; grandmother of Brandon King and Carly (Armando) Caraballo; great-grandmother of Ariana Caraballo; sister of Eleanor McKenzie, Joseph Vavro, and the late John, Robert, and Edward Vavro; also survived by nieces and nephews. Jean was a school crossing guard for the City of Pittsburgh for over 40 years. She enjoyed gardening and loved animals, especially dogs. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.  Arrangements by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
