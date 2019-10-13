|
|
KING GENEVIEVE H. (VAVRO)
Age 88, of Plum, formerly of Hazelwood, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved mother of Michael King, David (Nancy) King, and the late Robert Paul King; grandmother of Brandon King and Carly (Armando) Caraballo; great-grandmother of Ariana Caraballo; sister of Eleanor McKenzie, Joseph Vavro, and the late John, Robert, and Edward Vavro; also survived by nieces and nephews. Jean was a school crossing guard for the City of Pittsburgh for over 40 years. She enjoyed gardening and loved animals, especially dogs. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019