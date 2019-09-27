|
|
STEIN GENEVIEVE J.
Age 84, of Findlay Twp., Clinton, PA, passed on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The youngest daughter of the late Nellie and Joseph Stargensky; beloved wife of the late Richard G. Stein, who passed on March 29, 2015; beloved mother of Joanne C. Donahue and Mary Elizabeth Stein; adored grandmother of Richard J. Donahue; sister-in-law of Elsie Stargensky, Alicen Stein and Joseph and Violet Stein; sister of the late Fred, Edward and Henry Stargensky, Rose Pruszynski, Anne Lengvarsky, Frances Bernard and Phyllis Greene; and her son-in-law, Jay Donahue, who passed on March 20, 2013; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Saturday 7-9 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Columbkille R.C. Church, Rte. 30, Imperial, on Monday at 10:30 a.m. followed by entombment Resurrection Cemetery. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to Imperial VFD, 111 Pine St., Imperial, PA 15126.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019