KLOS GENEVIEVE JOAN (PETRUHA)
Of O'Hara Township, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, with her family by her side. Genevieve was the cherished wife of the late Edward A. Klos; beloved mother of Monica A. Klos of O'Hara Township, the late Marguerite J. Mazurana (John) and the late infant son, Joseph J. Klos; proud grandmother of Marissa A. Mazurana (Ryan Hurley) of Lafayette Hill, PA; daughter of the late John and Anna Petruha (Fesco); sister of Pauline (late Leo) Zelina and the late Father Louis Petruha, OFM Cap.; also survived by her devoted grand dog Maya and many nieces and nephews. Genevieve had a strong faith and was loved by all those who knew her. She loved to dance, bowl, read, bird watch and spend time outdoors on her front porch and back yard swing. She cherished spending time and creating memories with her children and granddaughter, especially annual family vacations. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Province of St. Augustine, Capuchin Franciscan Friars, 220 37th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 or the of Pittsburgh - , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019